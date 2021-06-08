Man shot to death in Oceanside neighborhood

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting in an Oceanside neighborhood that left a 25-year-old man dead late Monday night.

Just after 10:40 p.m., Oceanside Police officers were called to the 1400 block of Higgins Street in response to a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers arrived to find a man lying on the street, and despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said.

The victim was only identified by Oceanside Police as a 25-year-old Hispanic man.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Police officials said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide by detectives from the department’s Crimes of Violence unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Oceanside Police Det. Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698 or an anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.