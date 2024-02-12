Man shot to death at Fallbrook gas station

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A man was killed in a shooting at a Fallbrook gas station, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ammunition Road at Main Avenue, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m., Jarjura said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Deputies learned from a witness at the scene that the suspect drove away from the area and deputies were able to locate the vehicle and detain the suspect, the lieutenant said.

"Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death," Jarjura said.

Information about the suspect was not released due to the ongoing investigation, he said. "There are no outstanding suspects."

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 after hours. Anonymous information can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.