Man shot to death at City Heights apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting at a City Heights apartment complex early Tuesday morning left one person dead and led to a police search for the suspected gunman.

At around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to an apartment building in the 4000 block of 36th Street due to the reports of shots fired in the neighborhood, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old Hispanic man in the apartment complex courtyard suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries, Campbell confirmed.

Police described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic male in his 30s who was last seen wearing a black shirt and white pants. He was also carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

The suspected gunman was last seen running in an alley between 36th Street and Cherokee Avenue, and he was believed to be running towards University Avenue.

Police believe there is a connection between the suspected gunman and the victim, but no other details were released.

The events that led up to the shooting are being investigated by the SDPD Homicide Unit.