Man shot outside of Escondido taco shop dies

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting outside of an Escondido taco shop that left a man dead late Sunday evening.

Just after 11:50 p.m., Escondido Police were called to Sr. Taquito on Valley Parkway in response to a report of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a man outside of the eatery suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, but police said he died after arrival.

Police are trying to determine if a pedestrian that was hit by a car a short distance from the taco shop was involved in the shooting.