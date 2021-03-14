Man shot once after refusing to hand over cellphone to armed suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old man in the Ocean Beach community of San Diego suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound Sunday when a suspect walked up to him and demanded his cellphone, before shooting him one time, a police officer said.

The victim was standing in the area of Lotus and Abbott streets when the suspect walked up to him about 12:45 a.m. and demanded his cellphone, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The 48-year-old man refused to hand over the cellphone and was shot once, the bullet traveling through a hand and into his lower abdomen, Heims said.

The suspect fled northbound on Abbott Street in a dark sedan. Paramedics rushed the 48-year-old man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The suspect was described as a skinny 5-foot, 8-inch to 9-inch tall white male wearing dark clothing.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

