Man shot once after refusing to hand over cellphone to armed suspect

KGTV
San Diego Police
Posted at 7:03 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 10:03:36-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old man in the Ocean Beach community of San Diego suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound Sunday when a suspect walked up to him and demanded his cellphone, before shooting him one time, a police officer said.

The victim was standing in the area of Lotus and Abbott streets when the suspect walked up to him about 12:45 a.m. and demanded his cellphone, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The 48-year-old man refused to hand over the cellphone and was shot once, the bullet traveling through a hand and into his lower abdomen, Heims said.

The suspect fled northbound on Abbott Street in a dark sedan. Paramedics rushed the 48-year-old man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The suspect was described as a skinny 5-foot, 8-inch to 9-inch tall white male wearing dark clothing.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
