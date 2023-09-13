Man shot multiple times while driving on San Marcos street

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in a car-to-car shooting on a San Marcos street late Tuesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the victim was driving on Mission Road, between Pico Avenue and Marcos Street, at around 11:45 p.m. when his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The victim was able to drive to a Jack in the Box restaurant on North Rancho Santa Fe, near state Route 78, and several workers helped him until sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived.

ABC 10News learned the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment.

A second person inside the car was not hit by bullets.

Sheriff’s detectives determined someone from another car opened fire at the victim’s vehicle for unknown reasons. A description of the shooter and the car were not available.