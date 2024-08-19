Man shot multiple times in Lakeside parking lot

Watch Now
A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after sheriff's officials said he was shot multiple times in a Lakeside parking lot.
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after sheriff’s officials said he was shot multiple times in a Lakeside parking lot.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. after reports of shots fired in a strip mall.

Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his body and multiple bullet holes on a Toyota Camry.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment; the man’s condition was unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

