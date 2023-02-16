Watch Now
Man shot multiple times in La Jolla neighborhood

Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 16, 2023
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in a La Jolla neighborhood that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Morning Way, according to police.

Police said a 47-year-old man was walking away from his vehicle when “he was shot multiple times from an unknown suspect in a vehicle.”

The man was struck by gunfire in his stomach, police stated. His condition was not known as of Thursday morning.

Police did not have any further information regarding the suspected shooter or the vehicle involved.

