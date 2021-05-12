Man shot, killed outside of San Diego McDonald's restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in North Park early Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News the shooting was reported at around 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 2345 El Cajon Blvd.

Police at the scene confirmed a man was shot in the head, and after emergency responders performed CPR at the scene, the victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died.

Details on what led to the shooting and a description of the suspected shooter were not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

