Man shot, killed in City Heights identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in City Heights

On June 26, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Altadena Avenue near Orange Avenue, SDPD said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the hospital on July 1, according to SDPD.

The department on Friday said the victim was David Aguilar, 28, of San Diego.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.