Man shot, killed by San Diego Police officer at San Ysidro trolley station

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man reportedly armed with a gun at a trolley station in San Ysidro was shot and killed by a San Diego Police officer during a confrontation Sunday night, authorities said.

San Diego Police officers were called to the San Ysidro Transit Center on 730 East San Ysidro Boulevard just before 9 p.m. in response to a "disturbance" involving an armed man.

Officers made contact with the man, but during the interaction, shots were fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC 10News learned.

Police said further information would be released later Monday morning.

Under San Diego County protocol, sheriff’s department homicide detectives are investigating the incident.