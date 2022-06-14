Man shot, injured in robbery attempt in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — About two weeks after a carjacking led to a shooting in Barrio Logan gun fire rang out again early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police responded to reports of shots fired on Boston Avenue between 29th and 30th streets in Barrio Logan.

The victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center and police say he's expected to survive.

Police told ABC 10News the incident was believed to be a robbery with two suspects who left the scene. No suspect description was available.

On June 1, two people were reportedly shot near Kearny Avenue and Dewey Street. That's about four minutes from Tuesday's shooting. Police say the victims woman were hit and managed to drive to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to call for help.

The victims were treated at the hospital and released. Police are still searching for the suspected shooter in that incident.

Police ask anyone who might have information regarding either of the shootings should give them a call.

City News Service contributed to this report.