Authorities investigate road-rage shooting incident near Target store in Mission Valley

Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 29, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A shooting investigation is underway in the parking lot of Target in Mission Valley after one man was injured following a road-rage incident along Interstate 8.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Jeep Wrangler along Interstate 8 just after 3 p.m when a dark Volkswagen beetle pulled up next to the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the Jeep.

The victim then drove into a nearby Target parking lot and walked into the store where they waited for medical assistance.

A sig alert was issued for the northbound and southbound lanes of I-805 at the I-8 west junction where two lanes are closed due to the investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is developing story please check back for updates.

