Man shot in neck in Oceanside, airlifted to hospital

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting in Oceanside early Monday morning left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Oceanside Police told ABC 10News that multiple 911 calls were made at around 2:15 a.m. regarding possible gunfire in an area near the Joe Balderrama Park & Recreation Center on San Diego Street.

Responding officers were searching the vicinity when someone told them that a man with a bullet in his neck was down in an alley off Buena Street.

The victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his injury. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Information on a possible motive and a suspected shooter was not available as of 8 a.m. Monday.