SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the back Sunday in the Marina neighborhood, police said.

A report of shots fired at Island Avenue and First Avenue was received at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, believed to be a 20- to 30-year-old man, received gunshot wounds to his back, Foster said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Central Division detectives were investigating the shooting.