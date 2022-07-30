Man shot during robbery in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was shot during a robbery Friday evening in the Azalea-Hollywood Park community of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at approximately 6:49 p.m. to the 2300 block of Sumac Drive where they learned the victim was planning to sell some items to someone and had driven to the location to complete the sale, said Officer Robert Heims.

Police said a man in his 20s walked up to the victim while he was sitting in his car and at some point during the transaction the suspect tried to steal the items the victim was selling.

The victim resisted and the suspect shot at the victim multiple times before running away in an unknown direction and the victim drove to a gas station to call police, according to Heims.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his left calf and near his right femur. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516- 3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.