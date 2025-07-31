Man seriously injured, suspected shooter arrested in Emerald Hills altercation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was shot in the chest during an altercation with another man in San Diego’s Emerald Hills neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Police said the “heated argument” between the 42-year-old victim and 53-year-old suspected shooter happened just before 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Bollenbacher Street.

While the circumstances that led to the confrontation were not immediately known, police said the victim was shot in the upper chest and suffered life-threatening internal bleeding.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspected shooter -- who was arrested -- suffered a broken knee in the incident and will have to undergo surgery.