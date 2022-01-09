Watch
Man seriously injured in Nestor crash

File photo
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 09, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he drove his sedan into the back of a tractor-trailor that was stopped at a red light in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Sunday.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of 1800 Palm Ave., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A tractor-trailer carrying petroleum was stopped at a red light when a Nissan Altima drove into the back of the trailer, the officer said. The Nissan driver was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. His injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The SDPD's traffic division was investigating the crash.

