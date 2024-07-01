Man seriously injured in fight outside of National City bar, suspect arrested

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fight outside of a National City bar that left a man with serious injuries.

National City Police said the incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East 23rd Street.

According to police, an altercation between two groups erupted outside of the bar, and responding officers arrived to find a man unconscious in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening blunt-force injuries,” police stated. His condition was unknown as of Monday morning.

Police said 50-year-old Jerry Ortiz was arrested at his home and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police did not release any further details on the incident and suspect’s arrest.