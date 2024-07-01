Watch Now
Man seriously injured in fight outside of National City bar, suspect arrested

Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 01, 2024

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fight outside of a National City bar that left a man with serious injuries.

National City Police said the incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East 23rd Street.

According to police, an altercation between two groups erupted outside of the bar, and responding officers arrived to find a man unconscious in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening blunt-force injuries,” police stated. His condition was unknown as of Monday morning.

Police said 50-year-old Jerry Ortiz was arrested at his home and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police did not release any further details on the incident and suspect’s arrest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
