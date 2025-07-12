Man seriously injured by bicycle in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 79-year-old pedestrian suffered serious head injuries when he was struck by a bicyclist in the North Clairemont neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday.

Just before 4:50 a.m. Saturday, the man was walking in the bike lane at 4700 Genesee Ave. when the rider collided with him, police said in a news release.

The victim suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed, and was taken to a hospital, the SDPD said.

The department's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.