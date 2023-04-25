Man sentenced to prison for robbing banks in Chula Vista, Poway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was previously convicted for taking part in a San Diego County bank robbery spree was sentenced this week to just over nine years in federal prison for robbing another pair of banks about a decade later.

Akil Daniels was convicted by a San Diego federal jury of robbing a California Coast Credit Union in Chula Vista on Sept. 27, 2022, and a Mission Federal Credit Union in Poway one day later.

Daniels was previously convicted and sentenced to prison for a series of San Diego County bank robberies, which included a robbery of the same Chula Vista California Coast Credit Union.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that in both 2022 robberies, Daniels handed tellers notes demanding cash and made off with just over $4,600 total.

A prosecution trial brief states that surveillance footage captured the robber's vehicle and Daniels was determined to be the registered owner.

In his previous bank robbery case, a jury found Daniels guilty of robbing and attempting to rob four banks in Chula Vista, National City and Clairemont Mesa in late 2010 and early 2011.

Daniels' brother, Asim Shakir Daniels, was also charged with taking part in the spree, which included a Bank of the West in La Mesa, and pleaded guilty.

Asim Daniels is charged again with robbing the same La Mesa bank in January 2022, as well as a bank in the Imperial County city of Holtville.

