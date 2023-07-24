Man sentenced to 30 years to life for homeless man's killing in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of two men who took part in a homeless man's killing in Hillcrest was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in state prison.

Darcell Moore, 43, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, robbery and assault in connection with the April 15, 2020, slaying of Shawn Timothy Puzzo.

Puzzo, 60, was found near the intersection of Front and West Washington streets, suffering from "apparent trauma to his head and torso," according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Prosecutors said Puzzo was stabbed multiple times and robbed. Medics took Puzzo, who had lived on the streets of San Diego for several years, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dobbs said.

Police said a witness description helped investigators identify and arrest Moore and his co-defendant, Willie Gray. Gray, 67, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced earlier this year to 11 years in state prison.

