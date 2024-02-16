Watch Now
Man run over by USPS big rig in East Village

Posted at 6:42 AM, Feb 16, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was hospitalized after police said he was run over by a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck in the East Village early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of 8th Avenue.

Police believe the victim was lying down on the exit ramp of the USPS complex when the big rig drove over him and then continued southbound on its transport route.

SDPD officers arrived to find the man injured and screaming in pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown.

It remains unclear if the driver of the USPS big rig was aware the man was run over by the truck.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

