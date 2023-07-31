Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man robs Rolando ampm store

ampm_robbery_073123.jpg
KGTV
ampm_robbery_073123.jpg
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 09:29:31-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An ampm convenience store in Rolando was robbed of an undetermined amount of money Monday, police said.

The robbery happened at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The robber entered the store and demanded money from the employee, the officer said. The employee gave the suspect the money in the register and lost sight of the robber when he left the store.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-30s, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and heavyset, wearing a red sweater and red sweatpants.

SDPD robbery detectives were investigating the theft.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!