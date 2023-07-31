Man robs Rolando ampm store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An ampm convenience store in Rolando was robbed of an undetermined amount of money Monday, police said.

The robbery happened at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The robber entered the store and demanded money from the employee, the officer said. The employee gave the suspect the money in the register and lost sight of the robber when he left the store.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-30s, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and heavyset, wearing a red sweater and red sweatpants.

SDPD robbery detectives were investigating the theft.

