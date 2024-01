SAN DIEGO — A man is recovering after being rescued from Sunset Cliffs on Saturday evening.

According to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD), a man was stuck in a cave off of the 900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 4:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for SDFD told ABC 10News, the man possibly dislocated his leg.

The spokesperson says the man was extricated and taken to a hospital around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.