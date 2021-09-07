Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man rescued after trail fall near Quince Street Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Allison Horn
FILE PHOTO (2019): Quince Street Bridge
quince street bridge book
Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:23:28-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - First responders Monday rescued a man who fell on a trail near the Bankers Hill neighborhood, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said.

At around 7:30 a.m., rescuers were dispatched to Fourth Avenue and Quince Street, where they found the injured man under the Quince Street Bridge, Jose Ysea said.

Built in 1905, the historic Quinn Street Bridge spans Maple Canyon.

Details on the man's injuries or what lead to his falling on the trail were unavailable.

Ysea said the SDFD extracted the victim from under the bridge and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY