Man rescued after driving off cliff in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a man Tuesday night after authorities said he drove his car off a cliff in La Jolla.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. off Coast Boulevard, near the Children’s Pool.

ABC 10News learned responding San Diego Fire-Rescue crews located the car in the water at the bottom of the cliff.

The driver was pulled from the water, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

ABC 10News reached out to SDFD officials for additional information on the incident, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.

