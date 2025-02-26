Man pleads not guilty in death of 6-day-old son in Spring Valley

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man accused of killing his 6-day-old son in Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and domestic violence charges.

David Ruiz, 22, was arrested last Wednesday after responding emergency personnel found the baby unconscious, with "visible head trauma" on the living room floor of a Sacramento Avenue apartment, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy concluded the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to Krugh.

Ruiz faces up to 29 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder of the boy identified in a criminal complaint as Aziel M., as well as a felony domestic violence count related to a woman. The complaint did not disclose whether that woman is the child's mother.

