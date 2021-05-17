Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two people were detained after a man told police he was pistol-whipped and carjacked at a National City hotel early Monday morning.

The victim told National City Police he was in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel on 800 Bay Marina Drive at around 2:15 a.m. when a man and woman approached him.

The victim said he was pistol-whipped by one person, and they got into his white Toyota Corolla and drove away.

After the victim called 911, police spotted the Corolla as it traveled southbound on Interstate 5.

Police eventually pulled the car over in a parking lot in Chula Vista, and both occupants were detained.

ABC 10News learned the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.