Man on the loose after robbing Arco in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed an Arco Station at gunpoint in the Sabre Springs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 12:09 a.m. to the 12600 block of Sabre Springs Parkway where they learned a man dressed in black entered the Arco, pointed a handgun at the clerk, walked behind the counter and demanded cash, said Officer John Buttle.

After the clerk complied, the suspect fled on foot northbound through the parking lot.

The clerk was not injured, Buttle said.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit are investigating the incident and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531- 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.