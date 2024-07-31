Man on skateboard seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 42-year-old man riding an electric skateboard received a serious head injury in a vehicle collision in Sherman Heights, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The skateboarder was traveling eastbound in the south crosswalk of 25th Street and Market Street against a red light and red pedestrian signal at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A 64-year-old man driving a 2017 Subaru Forester in the northbound lane of 500 25th Street had a green traffic light and the skateboarder allegedly rode in front of the Subaru and was struck, the officer said.

The skateboarder sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said..

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

