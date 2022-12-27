Man on scooter hit by car, taken to hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 54-year-old man was in the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Webster.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was driving southbound on 1800 Euclid Avenue while the 54-year-old man was riding an electric scooter eastbound on 5000 Elm St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 54-year-old on the scooter entered the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street against a red signal, which caused the 49-year-old driver to hit the victim, causing a femur fracture for the scooter rider, according to the SDPD.

The man who was on the scooter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and DUI was not suspected for either party, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division officers was investigating the collision.

