Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man on scooter hit by car, taken to hospital

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 6:36 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 09:36:50-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 54-year-old man was in the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Webster.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was driving southbound on 1800 Euclid Avenue while the 54-year-old man was riding an electric scooter eastbound on 5000 Elm St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 54-year-old on the scooter entered the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street against a red signal, which caused the 49-year-old driver to hit the victim, causing a femur fracture for the scooter rider, according to the SDPD.

The man who was on the scooter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and DUI was not suspected for either party, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division officers was investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!