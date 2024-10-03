Man on lucky streak buys Scratchers ticket worth $10 million at Santee store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man’s recent string of good luck included the purchase of a California Lottery Scratchers ticket at a Santee convenience store that ended up being worth $10 million.

After hanging out with friends and winning $2,000 on a slot machine at a local casino, Bradley Bullock decided to grab an energy drink and some Scratchers tickets at the 7-Eleven store on Prospect Avenue in Santee.

Once he returned home, Bullock scratched the Royal Riches game ticket he bought and then learned he won the top prize of $10 million.

However, Bullock’s lucky streak wasn’t over there.

“The very next night, a buddy of mine was doing a staycation back at the casino, and we ended up combining to win [$29,000]! Three days of wild luck,” he told California Lottery officials.

For his Royal Riches win, lottery officials said Bullock chose to take the lump-sum cash payout of $5.8 million.