Man killed in two-vehicle crash in East Village; Driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 42-year-old motorist was killed today in a two-vehicle collision in the East Village neighborhood and the other driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Just before 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was driving east on C Street and entered the intersection of 17th Street, where his vehicle collided with the victim's vehicle, which was heading south on 17th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An emergency crew extricated the 42-year-old man, who was unconscious. Paramedics then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the SDPD said.

Officers arrested the 21-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the department said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect's name was provided.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision, and asked anyone with information about the crash to call 858-495-7800, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

