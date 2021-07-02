Man killed in shooting outside Oak Park home identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department released the identity of a man killed in a shooting outside an Oak Park home back in May.

SDPD received a call about a shooting on May 12, around 9:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of Collura Street. At the scene, officers found a man in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responding officers performed CPR on the man and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the hospital, according to SDPD.

The department on Thursday said the victim was 44-year-old Bao Duong.

On June 25, officers arrested the suspected gunman 18-year-old Mark Daniel Frutoz of San Diego. Frutoz is facing murder charges.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.