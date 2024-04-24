Man killed in Lemon Grove hit-and-run crash

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A hit-and-run collision in Lemon Grove left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to College Avenue, near state Route 94, after witnesses reported seeing a white pickup truck hit a man on the northbound side of the roadway.

Witnesses and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed description of the hit-and-run truck was not immediately available.