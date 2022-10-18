Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man walking on state Route 94 in the Encanto area was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene following the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the deadly crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of SR-94, near Federal Boulevard.

The unidentified man was, for unknown reasons, walking on the freeway lanes when a vehicle hit him, the CHP said.

According to CHP officials, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

CHP officials said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision did not stop and continued eastbound on SR-94.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.