Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in fatal train collision in San Diego

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff Department's Transit Enforcement Unit is investigating a deadly train collision Saturday where a man was killed in San Diego.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:25 pm. Friday near the 2600 block of Moreno Boulevard and San Diego Police Department and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, the police department said.

When they arrived, they learned a man had been hit by a North County Transit District Coaster train. The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's office non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids!

Free Books for Kids!