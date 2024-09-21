Man killed in fatal train collision in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff Department's Transit Enforcement Unit is investigating a deadly train collision Saturday where a man was killed in San Diego.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:25 pm. Friday near the 2600 block of Moreno Boulevard and San Diego Police Department and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, the police department said.

When they arrived, they learned a man had been hit by a North County Transit District Coaster train. The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's office non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

