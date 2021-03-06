Man killed in brawl at City Heights park identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified the 30-year- old man killed during a brawl at a City Heights park.

Patrol officers responding to a request to check on the welfare of Zachary Vesper-Gralnic of San Diego on Tuesday night found him dead in an apartment in the 4100 block of 33rd Street, according to police.

Investigators determined that Vesper-Gralnic and a 33-year-old companion had been seriously injured earlier in the evening during a fight with a group of unidentified men at Park De La Cruz in the 3900 block of Landis Street, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Vesper-Gralnic's friend drove himself to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery, Dobbs said. Vesper-Gralnic declined a ride to the hospital. His girlfriend later became worried about him and made an emergency call to ask police to look in on him, Dobbs said.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the men Vesper- Gralnic and his friend fought with at the park.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.

