Man jailed for allegedly making threats with fake gun in Lincoln Park area

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 06, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening another man with a replica handgun during a parking dispute in a Lincoln Park area neighborhood.

The disturbance was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue, just north of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol personnel arrested the 44-year-old suspect without incident on suspicion of issuing criminal threats, SDPD public affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

