Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man jailed for allegedly bringing ghost gun to Otay Mesa jail

san diego county sheriff star
FILE
san diego county sheriff star
Posted at 1:59 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:59:59-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun onto the grounds of an Otay Mesa jail, authorities reported Thursday.

Deputies patrolling in the 400 block of Alta Road spotted Isaiah Cisneros, 21, drive into a restricted area at George F. Bailey Detention Facility shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies made a traffic stop and contacted the occupants (of the vehicle)," sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. "With their consent, deputies searched the car. A loaded 9mm (pistol) with no identifying serial number was located inside of a backpack on the passenger floorboard."

Cisneros, who allegedly admitted that the illegal firearm belonged to him, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of bringing a gun onto jail property, having a concealed firearm and possessing a ghost gun, Brooke said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate