Man jailed for allegedly bringing ghost gun to Otay Mesa jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun onto the grounds of an Otay Mesa jail, authorities reported Thursday.

Deputies patrolling in the 400 block of Alta Road spotted Isaiah Cisneros, 21, drive into a restricted area at George F. Bailey Detention Facility shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies made a traffic stop and contacted the occupants (of the vehicle)," sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. "With their consent, deputies searched the car. A loaded 9mm (pistol) with no identifying serial number was located inside of a backpack on the passenger floorboard."

Cisneros, who allegedly admitted that the illegal firearm belonged to him, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of bringing a gun onto jail property, having a concealed firearm and possessing a ghost gun, Brooke said.

