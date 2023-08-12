Man injured in stabbing in San Diego, police looking for suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was stabbed during a confrontation in an alley in San Diego Friday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 5:02 p.m. to an alley near the 6700 block of Amherst Street where they learned the suspect and victim were involved an argument, and at some point the suspect stabbed the victim and ran away, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim then walked to Amherst Street and contacted police, Heims said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the stabbing was asked encouraged to call 619-516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.