SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was hospitalized Saturday evening with wounds suffered in a shooting at a San Diego home.

The shooting was reported at 4:54 p.m. at 4100 Dwight St., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 47-year-old man was wounded in one arm and his chest, wounds not believed life-threatening, Heims said. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect wore a black mask, he said.