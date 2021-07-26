Watch
Man injured after falling off cliff in La Jolla

Posted at 1:49 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:49:18-04

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - A man was hospitalized after falling off a cliff onto a beach in La Jolla Monday morning, authorities said.

First responders were alerted shortly after 7 a.m. to the beach near the Martin Johnson House at 8840 Biological Grade, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards and fire-rescue personnel there found the injured man, who was only identified as being in his 40s, said Monica Munoz, a San Diego Fire Department spokeswoman.

SDFD at first requested a helicopter, but then ended up transporting the patient by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital, Munoz said.

The severity of the man's injuries was not disclosed.

