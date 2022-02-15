Potential bomb-making materials found in car at NAS North Island gate, man taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was taken into custody Tuesday after items described as potential bomb-making materials were found during a search of his car at the main gate to Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado.

A base spokesperson told ABC 10News that a man who was the subject of an NCIS-related investigation was spotted at the 3rd Street gate to the base at around 9 a.m.

After NCIS officials were notified, a security officer at the gate questioned the driver and then conducted a search of the man’s vehicle.

According to the base spokesperson, potential bomb-making materials were discovered inside the car.

Responding NCIS officials spoke to the driver, and he was eventually taken into custody.

No further information on the investigation was made available.

The base spokesperson said the 3rd Street gate and gate on McCain Boulevard would be closed until further notice.

The First Street carrier gate or Ocean Boulevard gate were open, according to the spokesperson.