Man in critical condition after shooting in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 46-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after being shot multiple times during a fight with several people in Logan Heights, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call at 4 a.m. Sunday about gunshots heard in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to Lt. Jud Campbell.

"Officers from Central Division responded to the location and located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk," Campbell said.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the male to a hospital where he remained in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

"Based on preliminary information gathered, it appears that multiple people were engaged in a physical altercation in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue," Campbell said. "During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim."

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, police homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

The suspect, a man wearing dark clothing, was not in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

