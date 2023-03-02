Man hurt while trying to stop potential car thief in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was nearly struck by gunfire after San Diego Police said he tried to stop a potential car thief in Point Loma early Thursday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m., SDPD officers were called to Barnard Street in response to a man who called 911 to report he had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a white car with a bullet hole in the windshield and a man bleeding behind the wheel.

The victim told police he saw a person looking inside of cars and tried to confront the person.

According to the victim, the person ran away, so he tried to chase the potential thief in his car. The person then stopped and opened fire at the victim.

The victim was not hit by bullets, but he suffered cuts from the flying glass from his shattered windshield.

Police are continuing to look for the suspected shooter.