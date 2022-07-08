SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 5 Friday in San Diego, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:55 a.m. when the driver of a blue Hyundai sedan struck the man in the northbound lanes of I-5, just north of Sea World Drive, said CHP.

The pedestrian, a man who has not been identified publicly, died at the scene. The crash prompted the closure of multiple lanes for more than two hours.

The 27-year-old driver remained at the scene after the crash. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by CHP San Diego Area.