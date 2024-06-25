Man hit, killed by car on SR-78 in Oceanside; driver questioned

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was hit by a car and killed on state Route 78 in Oceanside early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a sedan was heading east on SR-78 when it struck a man on the freeway lanes near Jefferson Street.

ABC 10News learned that after the collision, the driver pulled into a nearby store and called to report the incident.

Responding emergency crews attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was questioned by authorities, but it is unknown if she faces any charges.