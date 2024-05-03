Man hit, killed by car in Colina Del Sol; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego and a man is in custody, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called to 50th Street and El Cajon Boulevard at 9:10 p.m. Thursday where they learned the man was running south in the 4900 block of El Cajon prior to the collision. A 20-year-old man was driving east in the number one lane of El Cajon when the pedestrian stopped in the No. 2 lane, turned around and was struck when he ran north into the path of the vehicle, San Diego Police Sgt. Clinton Leisz said.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who suffered major head trauma in the collision. The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, Leisz said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

